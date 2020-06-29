K-Electric bills can now be payed through Bykea services

In order to conform with the social distancing rules suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO), companies all over the world have been trying their very best to help users carry out their everyday tasks during these new lockdown conditions. Bykea has also expanded the list of their services and included a new way for Karachi residents to pay their K-Electric (KE) bills from the comfort of their homes.

In a partnership made between K-Electric and Bykea, Karachi residents can now pay their electrical bills through Bykea. Residents now can simply call a number, 0307-1234567, provide them with their KE details, and have a request lodged for them. A Bykea rider will then be assigned to their request; this rider will come to their residence and pick up their money – cash-based and in its full amount. Shortly after the rider has received their money, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the residents registered phone number.

As a precautionary measure, and in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set, the riders will have their temperatures checked everyday and will have gloves, a face mask, and a proper helmet with a visor on during the transaction.

Ever since it was found back in 2016, the motorbike-based ride hailing service has provided the people of Pakistan with a cheap and easy way to get from one place to another. The have added new services over the years, including pickups, drop-offs, and many others. The company has also caught the eye of International tech blogs like TechCrunch .

Bykea, with this unique partnership with K-Electric, aims to better the lives of Karachi residents by making it easier for them to respect these lockdown conditions. This collaboration can also, In the long run, help improve the overall corona condition of our country.

