By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 7 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
K Electrics Epic 2025 Empowers Startups To Address Pakistans Energy Challenges

K-Electric (KE) concluded the Grand Finale of its Energy Progress & Innovation Challenge (EPIC) 2025 on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to promoting localization and innovation in Pakistan’s energy sector. The event drew over 250 applications from across the country. After a rigorous screening and pitching process, 10 promising teams were shortlisted to present their solutions for challenges such as AI-driven demand forecasting, predictive analytics for theft detection, IoT and drone-based fault identification, asset health diagnostics to prevent outages, and more.



Cash prizes of PKR 1.5 million, PKR 1 million, and PKR 750,000 were awarded to the top three teams for their innovative energy solutions.

The jury panel featured representatives from both industry and academia, including Maha Qasim (Zero-point Partners), Shehryar Omar (Petroleum Institute of Pakistan), Shehryar Hydri (Endeavor Pakistan), Amir Iqbal (Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company), Tara Uzra Dawood (LADIESFUND Energy), Inam ur Rehman (Disrupt.com), Shaista Ayesha (SEED Ventures), Sheikh Imran ul Haque (former MD, PSO), Jehan Ara (Katalyst Labs), Nadeem Shaikh (Neem), and Syed Azfar Hussain (National Incubation Center, Karachi). Teams were evaluated based on technical feasibility, alignment with operational needs, and potential for pilot implementation.

Cash Prizes for Winners

The first prize of PKR 1.5 million was awarded to the team from the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), led by Abdul Hadi and Syed Abdul Haseeb Ali. Their project uses LoRa MESH IoT technology to develop a tamper-proof, pole-mounted transformer (PMT)-based load-shedding solution. The plug-and-play system allows remote switching of individual PMTs, enabling utilities to isolate non-paying customers for targeted load management.



The second prize of PKR 1 million went to the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) team, led by Dr. Abdul Rauf Bhatti and Tallataf Rasheed. Their proposal applied artificial neural networks for electricity demand forecasting—crucial for maintaining grid stability and enhancing plant efficiency.

The third prize, PKR 750,000, was awarded to the NED University of Engineering & Technology (NEDUET), Karachi team comprising Shariq Shaikh, Sohaibuddin, M. Waleed, and Mubashir Ali. Their project focused on optimizing AI-based forecasting models for improved accuracy in predicting electricity demand.

All winning teams will enter a mentorship phase with K-Electric and its partners to further refine their concepts, improve feasibility, and explore potential pilot implementations within KE’s operational framework.

By supporting local talent through initiatives like EPIC 2025, K-Electric aims to foster sustainable, homegrown solutions for Pakistan’s energy challenges. The programme provides a practical platform for innovators to collaborate with industry experts, enhance their ideas, and explore real-world applications within the energy sector.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

