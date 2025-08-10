By Manik Aftab ⏐ 25 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared

The Karachi Board Pre-Medical Result 2025 has been officially announced by the city’s education board (BIEK), with female students from private institutions securing the top three positions in the Class XII Science (Pre-Medical) annual examinations.

Pass Percentage & Statistics

According to Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid, 28,259 candidates registered for the pre-medical exams, while 27,323 appeared. Out of these, 15,572 students successfully passed, setting the overall pass percentage at 56.99%.

This year’s results highlight the academic excellence of female students, particularly from private institutions, who dominated the top spots in the rankings. The achievement reflects both the quality of education and dedication of the students in the pre-medical stream.

Result Gazette

How to Check Karachi Board Class 12 Pre-Medical Result 2025

  • Official BSEK Website: Visit www.bsek.edu.pk and navigate to the results section.
  • SMS Service: Send your roll number to the designated result inquiry number provided by BSEK.
  • Institution Notice Boards: Many private and government colleges display results for their students.
  • BSEK Office: Students may also collect official result cards from the board office.

Keep checking back with TechJuice for the latest Karachi board updates.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

World Bank Highlights Delay In Mous For 78m Deep Initiative
World Bank Highlights Delay in MoUs for $78M ‘DEEP’ Initiative
Kuwait Jobs For Pakistanis How To Apply Eligibility Criteria And More
Kuwait Jobs for Pakistanis: Eligibility Criteria and How to Apply
Pakistan
Pakistan and China Target Lithium-Ion Batteries Replacement for Future EVs
Google Adds Colorful Four Tone Glow To Gemini Overlay On Android
Google Adds Colorful Four-Tone Glow to Gemini Overlay on Android
Pakistan
Pakistan Faces Massive Rs4.1 Billion Hit From Airspace Closure
Samsung Powers The Worlds Longest Range Ev With Its Own Batteries
Samsung Powers the World’s Longest-Range EV With Its Own Batteries
Microsofts
Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant Now Available for PC Users
Huawei
Huawei Brings New Approach to Mate 80’s Cooling System
Silent Hill F Preview 10 Key Details That Make This A Must Play
Silent Hill f Preview: 5 Key Details That Make This a Must-Play
Pmdc
PM&DC Denies Rumors of 80% MDCAT fee hike
Chatgpt Plus
ChatGPT Plus Users Get to Keep GPT-4o After GPT-5 Complaints
Robot Drummer Achieves 90 Precision Mimics Human Techniques
Robot Drummer Achieves 90% Precision, Mimics Human Techniques
Education System
Punjab’s Education System Set for Big Change With New Testing Model