Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared

The Karachi Board Pre-Medical Result 2025 has been officially announced by the city’s education board (BIEK), with female students from private institutions securing the top three positions in the Class XII Science (Pre-Medical) annual examinations.

Pass Percentage & Statistics

According to Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid, 28,259 candidates registered for the pre-medical exams, while 27,323 appeared. Out of these, 15,572 students successfully passed, setting the overall pass percentage at 56.99%.

This year’s results highlight the academic excellence of female students, particularly from private institutions, who dominated the top spots in the rankings. The achievement reflects both the quality of education and dedication of the students in the pre-medical stream.

How to Check Karachi Board Class 12 Pre-Medical Result 2025

Official BSEK Website: Visit www.bsek.edu.pk and navigate to the results section.

SMS Service: Send your roll number to the designated result inquiry number provided by BSEK.

Institution Notice Boards: Many private and government colleges display results for their students.

BSEK Office: Students may also collect official result cards from the board office.

Keep checking back with TechJuice for the latest Karachi board updates.