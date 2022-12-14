Karachi Is All Set To Develop Its Own Zipline and Chairlift

Karachi has many entertaining places in its arms. The Sindh government constantly works to develop the infrastructure of Karachi in different ways. We have seen many innovations and developments in the last few years. People of Karachi need places where they can take their family for outings and entertainment.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to develop modern chairlifts and Zipline projects in the city. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation recently worked and established a new Kidney Hill Park.

According to different sources, both the projects, Zipline and Chairlift are going to work on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Both projects will help to generate good revenue for KMC.

Hence, the project has taken place after the new administrator took over charge. DR. Saif-ur-Rehman, the new administrator of Karachi took over the position of replacing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Last week, a former administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated a waterfall at Kidney Hill Park. People from different sectors were also a part of the inauguration. Whereas, Director of Parks, Junaid Ullah Khan, Municipal Commissioner, Syed Afzal Zaidi, and other relevant officials were part of the inauguration.

During the ceremony, Murtaza Wahab said that the park restored by the KMC and now is open to the public. Moreover, he also added that turning Karachi green was his main priority, which is why thousands of saplings had been planted in this park.

Undoubtedly, it is important to recall that the park was in shambles a few years ago. The park was depicted as a desolate scene with various illegal encroachments within it.

Basically, the park had become a hub of druggies. Whereas, currently the KMC has fully transformed into an attractive tourist destination

Therefore, people can come and enjoy their free time with family and kids will also have an opportunity to enjoy the swings and rides. Indeed, it is an excellent initiative by KMC to build such a park.

