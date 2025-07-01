By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Karachi Parking Fees Scrapped By Kmc To Ease Citizens Burden

In a major relief for residents, Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced the complete abolition of Karachi parking fees on roads falling under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from Tuesday onward. All KMC-designated parking spots will now be free, except for a few gated or enclosed locations where charges will still apply.

Speaking to media, Mayor Wahab confirmed that the decision to eliminate Karachi parking fees was made to lessen the financial strain on citizens. This fulfills a promise he had initially made in February this year, pledging to remove parking charges at KMC-managed sites.

While the KMC previously generated roughly Rs40 to 50 million annually through these fees, Wahab clarified that the Corporation no longer depends on this income. “KMC is financially stable and self-reliant now, so we can afford to provide this relief,” he stated.

Free Parking at 46 Locations

The mayor detailed that parking charges have been completely waived at 46 parking locations spread across 106 main roads within the KMC’s jurisdiction. Directives have already been issued to charged parking staff, deputy commissioners, and traffic police to halt the collection of any parking fees on these roads.

However, parking charges will continue at specific gated venues, including Bara Dari, Dolmen Center, Safari Park, Karachi Zoo, and a handful of other designated sites.

Wahab warned that strict legal measures will be taken against anyone found illegally collecting parking fees within KMC limits. “Our primary goal is to make life easier for the people of Karachi,” he emphasized.

As for parking areas under the six cantonment boards in Karachi, Wahab noted that a final decision on whether fees will be waived there is still pending.

The move has been widely welcomed by Karachi’s motorists, who have long faced irregular and often unauthorized parking fee collections. With this initiative, the city administration hopes to set a new precedent in providing direct economic relief to the public.

