Karachi’s Coastline to Transform as Federal, Sindh Govts Launch $3.1B Project

KARACHI: In a major boost for Karachi’s coastal infrastructure, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to jointly implement the $3.1 billion Karachi Coastal Development project, focusing on reclaiming land near Machar Colony for large-scale developments including four new berths, a modern fishing port, and a world-class fisheries export processing zone.







During a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar reaffirmed collaboration on the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ)—a project included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and first launched by the maritime ministry in 2021.

The KCCDZ, set across 687 acres, is expected to bring in vast employment opportunities. The feasibility study is complete, and the project will be executed in three phases.

A press release from the CM House stated that the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) provided a detailed briefing to the CM on the KCCDZ. The project, undertaken via an existing MoU between the federal government and CRBC, will feature a business bay, a high-tech knowledge park, a new industrial city, a cruise terminal, and a desalination plant. The CM assured that the development will not displace any existing human settlements.







A special committee was formed to resolve land issues between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the Sindh government. Members include Sindh Planning and Development Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and Commissioner Hasan Naqvi, while the federal maritime ministry will soon nominate its representatives.

Participants in the meeting included provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Environment Advisor Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, and others. From the federal side, Parliamentary Secretary Dr Darshan Punshi, DG Ports & Shipping Alia Shahid, BOI Secretary Dr Arif Iqbal, and Chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral (R) Moazzam Ilyas were present.

Sewage System and Environmental Measures

Recognising Karachi’s pressing sewage problems, CM Shah stressed the urgency of setting up sewage treatment plants to prevent untreated wastewater from reaching the sea.

He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to partner with the federal maritime ministry on all development projects to ensure maximum benefit for the province.

Minister Junaid Anwar echoed this sentiment, stating that federal-provincial partnerships would ensure meaningful progress for Sindh and its citizens through sustainable coastal development.

The chief minister also highlighted ongoing work on Treatment Plant-3 (TP-3) with CRBC, and the proposed desalination plant capable of treating 50,000 gallons of water daily.

Under the broader Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (STP-III), upgrades to TP-1 and TP-2 will boost capacity to 100 MGD and 180 MGD, respectively. Additionally, a new TP-4 plant with a 180 MGD capacity is planned for Korangi, specifically to treat water from the Malir river basin.

An eco-tourism initiative is also under discussion, aimed at launching boat tours through Karachi’s mangrove forests.

Truck Stand Relocation

Efforts are underway to relocate the truck stand from the city. The committee, led by the Advocate General of Sindh and the Commissioner Karachi, along with KPT representatives, will identify a suitable location and present their proposal to the chief minister for final approval.

The Karachi Coastal Development project is a landmark effort to modernize the city’s coastal and marine infrastructure while promoting sustainable urban growth and environmental protection.