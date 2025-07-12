By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a landmark move to accelerate climate action and attract global green finance, the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) launched its first-ever Carbon Asset Inventory at a high-profile event held in Peshawar, organized in collaboration with the UK-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme.

This initiative maps renewable energy projects under the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to quantify avoided carbon emissions and explore opportunities in international carbon markets. By assessing projects for certification under leading frameworks like Verra, Gold Standard, Global Carbon Council (GCC), and the International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) system, the province aims to monetize environmental benefits and unlock new sources of climate finance.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, speaking at the event, called the inventory a major step in KPK’s journey toward sustainability and energy independence. The province also signed an agreement with the Pakistan Environment Trust (PET) to register five projects with Evident, the global I-REC registry—formally marking KPK’s entry into international renewable energy markets.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

