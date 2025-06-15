By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kodifly Selected For Scalex Program To Expand In Saudi Arabia

Hong Kong-based infrastructure tech startup Kodifly has been selected for the ScaleX program by KAUST, standing out from a pool of over 560 applicants worldwide. The selection positions Kodifly among the 11 innovative startups chosen to take part in this high-impact softlanding initiative in Saudi Arabia.



The ScaleX program by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is designed to attract top-tier international startups and support their integration into the Saudi innovation ecosystem. Kodifly’s inclusion signals recognition of its transformative solutions in smart infrastructure, urban mobility, and AI-powered analytics.

As Kodifly joins the ScaleX program, it will gain access to mentorship, local industry connections, and growth opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. This prestigious selection reinforces Kodifly’s commitment to reshaping urban environments with cutting-edge technology.

The startup’s participation is expected to foster strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia and unlock pathways for regional expansion. Kodifly’s selection for ScaleX underscores its global competitiveness and relevance in emerging markets focused on sustainable development and smart city transformation.



This milestone not only highlights Kodifly’s rising international presence but also strengthens its role in advancing smarter, more resilient infrastructure in fast-developing digital economies like Saudi Arabia.

