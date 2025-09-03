By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved the Aasan Karobar Bill 2025, aimed at making business registration and licensing easier through a single online portal.

On Tuesday, the provincial legislature enacted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aasan Karobar Bill 2025, a law designed to simplify business registration, licences, and permits through a unified digital platform.

Under the legislation, an Aasan Karobar Portal will be launched to register all businesses in the province. The portal will issue digital IDs, process licences, and provide permits with e-payment options, creating a centralized solution for entrepreneurs.

The law also establishes the Ease of Doing Business Directorate (EDBD), which will operate under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The directorate will oversee the design, renewal, and maintenance of business regulation services, along with creating the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regulatory Registry.

According to the government, the bill aims to create a one-window platform by integrating all relevant departments and regulatory bodies. This is intended to bring efficiency, transparency, and accountability to the processing of business-related applications.

Officials stated that the framework has been crafted to reduce bureaucratic delays, streamline procedures, and encourage trade and investment across the province.

The statement further highlighted that by mandating the integration of government departments, authorities, and regulatory agencies into a single digital system, the new law ensures smoother business operations for investors and entrepreneurs alike.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

