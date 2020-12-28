KP government to provide health insurance to all of its citizens by Jan 2021

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced in August 2020 that it was launching a health insurance program for all of its residents under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. Under this insurance programme, all of the residents of the province that are about 60 lakh families will be provided health insurance worth Rs. 1 million per family.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will launch Sehat Sahulat Program for 100% KP population today. Health Insurance worth 1 Million rupees per family per year will be given to entire KP population (60 Lakh families) through their CNICs in phase wise#HealthInsurance4All pic.twitter.com/H4Ou1AfYKf — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 20, 2020

The KP government has now announced that the programme is being finalized and will be completed by 31st January 2021 when all of the districts of the province will be able to receive the health insurance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government providing Health Insurance up to 1,000,000 rupees/year to all families. More than half of KP districts already covered, 6 more districts will be covered in this week. Rise recorded in number of patients benefiting from Health Insurance (Zone 1 & 2) pic.twitter.com/wP4rcjF0Kv — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 28, 2020

Around 20 districts have already been provided health insurance under the programme since its inception in August 2020. 6 more districts are being added on 1st January 2021 that includes the provincial capital of Peshawar. The remaining districts will be added by the end of January 2021.

The insurance is being provided by State Life Insurance Corporation. The KP government will be paying Rs. 2,849 per family annually and each family will be insured worth Rs. 1 million. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province. Details of the insurance can be found here