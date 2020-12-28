News

KP government to provide health insurance to all of its citizens by Jan 2021

Talha Ikram Written by Talha Ikram · 42 sec read>
imrankhan.jpg

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced in August 2020 that it was launching a health insurance program for all of its residents under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. Under this insurance programme, all of the residents of the province that are about 60 lakh families will be provided health insurance worth Rs. 1 million per family.

The KP government has now announced that the programme is being finalized and will be completed by 31st January 2021 when all of the districts of the province will be able to receive the health insurance.

Around 20 districts have already been provided health insurance under the programme since its inception in August 2020. 6 more districts are being added on 1st January 2021 that includes the provincial capital of Peshawar. The remaining districts will be added by the end of January 2021.

The insurance is being provided by State Life Insurance Corporation. The KP government will be paying Rs. 2,849 per family annually and each family will be insured worth Rs. 1 million. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province. Details of the insurance can be found here

health KP Government Sehat Sahulat
Talha Ikram
Written by Talha Ikram
Profile

China launches antitrust investigation into Alibaba

in News
Dec 28, 2020  ·   1 min read

Go big or go home? Investors consider how to treat tech stocks in 2021

in News
Dec 28, 2020  ·   2 min read

Reconstituted CPEC Business Council suggests new projects and sectors in CPEC

in News
Dec 28, 2020  ·   2 min read
Up Next: Samsung on the decline? Sales will fall below 300 million for the first time in 9 years