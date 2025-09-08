Kp Govt Approves Ehsaas E Pension Initiative For Retiring Staff

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the launch of the Ehsaas e-Pension initiative, a reform aimed at providing dignified, transparent, and efficient pension services to retiring employees. The move will replace the province’s lengthy paper-based system with a fully digital, paperless service.

According to the official notification, the new Ehsaas Pension Dashboard (EPD) will ensure pension benefits are processed within defined timelines while eliminating the need for physical file submissions. The system is designed to make the pension process faster, citizen-centric, and more transparent.

The implementation roadmap includes several stages such as business process re-engineering, system design, legal reforms, pilot deployment, and a province-wide rollout. A key milestone is the mandatory use of the EPD for all new pension cases starting from January 1, 2026.

To ensure smooth implementation, departments have been directed to nominate a senior focal person and form a cross-departmental steering committee comprising representatives from Finance, Establishment, Accountant General’s Office, KPITB, and other relevant bodies. The Finance Department will begin by documenting current practices and redesigning workflows to align with the new system.

Progress on the Ehsaas e-Pension initiative will be reported to the Chief Minister’s office on a fortnightly basis through the CM’s Decision Management System. Officials said the reform reflects the government’s commitment to citizen-focused governance and the dignity of public servants.