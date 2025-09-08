By Manik Aftab ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Govt Approves Ehsaas E Pension Initiative For Retiring Staff

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the launch of the Ehsaas e-Pension initiative, a reform aimed at providing dignified, transparent, and efficient pension services to retiring employees. The move will replace the province’s lengthy paper-based system with a fully digital, paperless service.

According to the official notification, the new Ehsaas Pension Dashboard (EPD) will ensure pension benefits are processed within defined timelines while eliminating the need for physical file submissions. The system is designed to make the pension process faster, citizen-centric, and more transparent.

The implementation roadmap includes several stages such as business process re-engineering, system design, legal reforms, pilot deployment, and a province-wide rollout. A key milestone is the mandatory use of the EPD for all new pension cases starting from January 1, 2026.

To ensure smooth implementation, departments have been directed to nominate a senior focal person and form a cross-departmental steering committee comprising representatives from Finance, Establishment, Accountant General’s Office, KPITB, and other relevant bodies. The Finance Department will begin by documenting current practices and redesigning workflows to align with the new system.

Progress on the Ehsaas e-Pension initiative will be reported to the Chief Minister’s office on a fortnightly basis through the CM’s Decision Management System. Officials said the reform reflects the government’s commitment to citizen-focused governance and the dignity of public servants.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
SECP Registers 3,278 New Companies in August 2025
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future
China-Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025-29 Unveils Bold Tech Push for Digital Future
Pakistan 5G spectrum
Pakistan Risks $4.3B Loss Without Spectrum Reform, GSMA & Industry Warns
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan and China Unveil Economic Roadmap in New Action Plan
Hackers Exploit Raw Disk Reads To Steal Senitive Files Bypass Edr
Hackers Exploit Raw Disk Reads to Steal Senitive Files, Bypass EDR
Instagram Brings Back This Interactive Engagement Feature For Creators
Instagram Brings Back THIS Interactive Engagement Feature For Creators
Pakistan’s Import
Pakistan’s Import Rules Blocking IoT SIMs Spark Debate on Social Media
Punjab School Summer Vacation Extension Lands In Court
Punjab School Closures Over Floods Affect 680,000 Students
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Cloud Service Restored After Red Sea Cable Outage
Bookme Expands In Saudi Arabia With Resal Partnership
Bookme Expands in Saudi Arabia with Resal Partnership
Google Gemini
Google Details Gemini AI Limits for Free, Pro, and Ultra Subscribers
Hyundai Lg Ev Battery Plant In Us Hit By Ice Raid
Hyundai-LG EV Battery Plant in US Hit by ICE Raid