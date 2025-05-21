Kp Introduces Laser Kidney Stone Treatment For Children

PESHAWAR: In a major healthcare milestone, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rolled out laser kidney stone treatment for children under its public health system. The facility is now operational at the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) in Hayatabad, marking a significant advancement in pediatric urology care.







The state-of-the-art service was inaugurated by Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali, who also unveiled multiple new units at IKD. These include a modern emergency department, pediatric lithotripsy services, a microbiology lab, and a new administrative block.

Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali praised the laser kidney stone treatment for children as a breakthrough in non-surgical medical care. He highlighted its effectiveness and minimally invasive nature, calling it a major step forward in patient-friendly healthcare solutions.

He noted that these upgrades would significantly boost IKD’s capacity to serve the community, reinforcing its reputation for high-quality care and medical innovation.







The health advisor further revealed that the provincial government is actively working to improve services in 32 hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Enhancements at the district level are expected to reduce the burden on tertiary hospitals in Peshawar, streamlining patient care across the region.