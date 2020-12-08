KP IT Board to give 2,500 women training in digital skills

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board has started its second phase to train 2,500 women from across the province; they aim to make these women proficient in the field of IT and equip them with the necessary skills to catapult KP as well as Pakistan into the digital era.

Digital Jobs in KP is an initiative started by the KPITB within the province; this training programme falls under that initiative. The programme, named ‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills’ aims to train women across all seven divisions of KP.

The training programme courses focus on employable digital skills to bridge the gap between male and female employee in the digital era.

Women who are 18-30 years of age are eligible to apply. These women must also have a KP-based domicile and have at least an intermediate degree.

Currently, classes are being conducted in-person as well as online, taking into account the present COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Applicants get to choose from the many courses being offered. These courses include: Social Media Marketing, Graphic Designing, WordPress Design and Development, Blogging & Content Writing, and Digital Tools Productivity.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash, the Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Science and IT, praised the initiative taken by the KPITB and said that this programme can play a vital role in women taking advantage of digital employment opportunities.

The Advisor also assured that the government will continue to take these initiatives in the future and said that he hopes that other provincial governments will do the same.

