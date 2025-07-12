By Manik Aftab ⏐ 37 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Launches Online Noc For Foreign Tourists To Boost Safe Travel

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tourism Department has introduced a digital solution to streamline travel for international visitors by issuing KP online NOC for foreign tourists through a dedicated portal.

According to an official statement, Dr. Abdul Samad, Secretary of the KP Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, announced the initiative during a recent meeting. He highlighted that the KP Tourism and Culture Authority has rolled out an online platform designed to allow foreign tourists holding valid visit visas to register quickly and securely.

The move to implement KP online NOC for foreign tourists aims to improve safety measures and make it easier for travelers to access the province’s diverse tourist spots. By digitizing the process, the department hopes to ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors exploring the scenic and cultural sites across KP.

Dr. Samad also mentioned plans to expand the digital service soon to cover foreign mountaineers and trekkers heading to the region. This broader rollout will further support the province’s efforts to attract international adventure tourists while maintaining robust safety and monitoring standards.

With this new system, KP continues to strengthen its reputation as a welcoming and tourist-friendly destination, combining modern technology with proactive hospitality to encourage more global travelers to visit.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

