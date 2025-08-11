LAHORE – The Lahore District Education Authority has issued show-cause notices to over a dozen private schools for reopening early. Officials confirmed that the schools violated the government’s summer vacation extension by starting classes before the approved date. Surprise inspections by undercover teams discovered several institutions operating during the break. This act breached the Punjab Private Educational Institutions Act.

The notices order school principals to appear before the authority and justify their actions. They also warn that legal proceedings will follow if violations are not explained.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stressed that the extended holidays apply to all private institutions. He urged parents to immediately report any school found breaking the rules.

Earlier, the Punjab Education Department announced an extension to the summer break due to the ongoing heatwave. All schools across the province will now reopen on September 1 instead of August 14.