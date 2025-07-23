Lahore Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved To Cut Travel Time

Punjab is on the brink of a major infrastructure upgrade, as the federal government officially approves the expansion of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has endorsed the ambitious project, positioning it as a transformative step toward smarter, faster, and more efficient travel across the province.

The project will upgrade the current four-lane motorway to six lanes, addressing growing traffic volumes and enhancing safety for commuters. But the development doesn’t stop there.

The route will also be extended beyond Sialkot toward Kharian and eventually to Islamabad. This strategic extension will bypass the congested Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), offering an entirely new high-speed corridor.

The outcome? A travel distance reduction of nearly 100 kilometers between Lahore and Islamabad. This could mean saving close to an hour for daily travelers. The enhanced motorway will greatly benefit commuters from Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Kharian, who currently rely on outdated or overcrowded routes.

A Vision for the Next 30 Years

The expansion was confirmed during a detailed progress review held at the National Highway Authority (NHA) Punjab Office.

During the session, Minister Khan emphasized the need for “strict quality control and timely project completion.”

He directed officials to draft a 30-year development plan focused on sustainable and efficient infrastructure across the province.

He also spotlighted the urgent need to fast-track the Multan Road to Ring Road corridor, calling out delays and warning against poor construction practices.

Present at the meeting were high-level officials, including the Federal Secretary for Communications, the NHA Chairman, and the CEO of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). These leaders provided comprehensive updates on both ongoing and future infrastructure efforts across Punjab, ensuring alignment with national development goals.

The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway upgrade isn’t just about wider roads. It signals a shift toward integrated, long-term transport planning in Pakistan.

As Minister Khan noted, the project will “help ease the pressure on the M-2, reduce fuel costs, and boost economic activity” by improving the movement of goods and people.

This improved connectivity is crucial as Punjab continues its journey of urban expansion and industrial development. By removing key bottlenecks and creating alternative high-speed routes, the government aims to future-proof the province’s mobility needs.