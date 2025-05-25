Lahore Traffic Police Crackdowns On E-Challan Defaulters

Lahore traffic police have initiated a significant crackdown on e-challan defaulters, as directed by DIG Traffic Athar Waheed. This campaign aims to recover outstanding dues from thousands of vehicles identified by Safe City cameras.







DIG Traffic Police has ordered a crackdown against the top 1000 e-challan defaulters. The list includes public vehicles ranging from motorcycles to heavy vehicles. It also includes some govt vehicles that have violated traffic rules multiple times.

Traffic wardens have been instructed to actively check the e-challan status of motorcycles and vehicles during routine inspections and ensure immediate collection of dues for non-payment.

12 special teams are also formulated to track down these vehicles and collect their dues.







Vehicle owners with unpaid e-challans may be unable to access various police services, including obtaining driving licenses and character certificates.

As we know, the e-challan system utilizes AI-based technology to detect traffic violations. But there are cases where users tamper with vehicle number plates to evade fines. Efforts are also being made to eliminate this violation.