Maritime Education Fund to Aid Pakistan’s Coastal Students

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the establishment of a Maritime Education Endowment Fund to provide scholarships for deserving students from the country’s coastal regions, aiming to improve educational access and opportunities.







Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry revealed that the newly launched Maritime Education Endowment Fund will primarily support students from underprivileged coastal communities. The initiative seeks to bridge educational gaps by offering financial aid and fostering better career prospects.

“The primary goal is to ensure quality education reaches students residing in coastal areas,” the minister stated. He further explained that while the fund’s initial focus will be on Pakistan’s coastline, plans are underway to extend the program nationwide in the future.

To guarantee transparency and fairness, a dedicated committee will be formed to manage the selection and distribution of scholarships under the Maritime Education Endowment Fund. Minister Chaudhry emphasized that the entire process will be conducted without any discrimination.







This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering marginalized coastal communities by investing in education and creating pathways for socio-economic development.