Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase Of Clinics On Wheels

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the second phase of the Clinics-on-Wheels project, reinforcing her government’s goal of delivering modern, accessible healthcare to underserved populations across the province.







Maryam Nawaz spoke at the official launch event in Lahore. She confirmed that 911 mobile health clinics are now part of the project. These fully equipped vehicles are already operating in parts of Punjab. The goal is to cover every district. They will bring healthcare to rural and remote communities with limited access.

Each unit is air-conditioned and staffed with doctors, lady health visitors, and allied professionals, providing services ranging from childbirth assistance and maternal care to diagnostics, blood pressure checks, screenings, and treatment of common illnesses.

The Chief Minister said over 10 million people have received free treatment. These services were provided through mobile clinics. Currently, the clinics treat over 45,000 patients each day. Patients also receive free medicines for up to two months. This includes treatment for cancer, hepatitis, diabetes, and heart disease.







“Not only cancer but also hepatitis and cardiac diseases’ medicines and insulin doses for two months are being delivered at the doorsteps of patients,” she highlighted, adding that this marks a shift from the past when patients were forced to queue at hospitals or miss work just to access medication.

The mobile health units will also play a vital role in combating malnutrition among children, particularly in South Punjab, where access to pediatric services has been historically limited.

In parallel, the Punjab government has announced plans to establish modern cardiology centers in Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree, and Layyah to address the rising demand for specialized heart care services.

Focus on Transparency and Efficiency

The government has implemented a real-time tracking system to prevent misuse of the service. This technology allows the government to monitor clinic movements, improve coverage, and maintain transparency in service delivery.

Maryam Nawaz praised Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif for their work in the health sector. She reaffirmed her own government’s commitment to healthcare. She aims to deliver “a comprehensive and inclusive healthcare system.” The goal is to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas.