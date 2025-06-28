By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 39 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meezan Bank Unveils Shariah Compliant Installment Plans For Iphone 16 Series

LAHORE: Meezan Bank has announced its latest Shariah-compliant installment plans for the entire iPhone 16 series, offering flexible payment options with as little as 5% down payment.

The plan covers all models, including:

  • iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max

Customers can choose tenures of 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months, making premium devices more accessible. Monthly payments start at PKR 20,876 for the base iPhone 16 (256GB) with a down payment of just PKR 20,000.

iPhone 16 Installment Details

iPhone 16 (256GB): White, Pink, Ultramarine, Teal

  • Down Payment: PKR 20,000
  • Installments:
    • 3M: PKR 130,732
    • 6M: PKR 67,786
    • 12M: PKR 36,396
    • 18M: PKR 26,013
    • 24M: PKR 20,876

iPhone 16 (512GB) – Black, Pink, Teal

  • Down Payment: PKR 24,000
  • Installments:
    • 3M: PKR 156,552
    • 24M: PKR 25,000

iPhone 16 Plus Models

iPhone 16 Plus (256GB) – Ultramarine

  • Down Payment: PKR 22,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 22,968

iPhone 16 Plus (512GB) – Black, White, Pink, Ultramarine

  • Down Payment: PKR 26,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 27,089

iPhone 16 Pro Models

iPhone 16 Pro (256GB) – Natural, Desert

  • Down Payment: PKR 24,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 25,205

iPhone 16 Pro (512GB) – Black, White, Desert, Natural

  • Down Payment: PKR 28,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 29,464

iPhone 16 Pro (1TB) – Black, Desert, Natural

  • Down Payment: PKR 32,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 33,561

iPhone 16 Pro Max Models

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) – Black, Desert

  • Down Payment: PKR 26,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 27,485

iPhone 16 Pro Max (512GB) – Black, White, Desert, Natural

  • Down Payment: PKR 30,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 31,479

iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB) – Black, White, Desert, Natural

  • Down Payment: PKR 34,000
  • Installments (24M): PKR 35,643

Meezan Bank’s offering makes high-end smartphones more accessible while adhering to Islamic financial principles, giving customers the flexibility to upgrade without interest-based loans.

Whether you’re aiming for the standard model or the top-tier Pro Max 1TB, the new plans provide a budget-friendly and Shariah-compliant route to owning the latest Apple technology.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

