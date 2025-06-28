LAHORE: Meezan Bank has announced its latest Shariah-compliant installment plans for the entire iPhone 16 series, offering flexible payment options with as little as 5% down payment.

The plan covers all models, including:

iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max

Customers can choose tenures of 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months, making premium devices more accessible. Monthly payments start at PKR 20,876 for the base iPhone 16 (256GB) with a down payment of just PKR 20,000.

iPhone 16 Installment Details

iPhone 16 (256GB): White, Pink, Ultramarine, Teal

Down Payment: PKR 20,000

Installments: 3M: PKR 130,732 6M: PKR 67,786 12M: PKR 36,396 18M: PKR 26,013 24M: PKR 20,876



iPhone 16 (512GB) – Black, Pink, Teal

Down Payment: PKR 24,000

Installments: 3M: PKR 156,552 24M: PKR 25,000



iPhone 16 Plus Models

iPhone 16 Plus (256GB) – Ultramarine

Down Payment: PKR 22,000

Installments (24M): PKR 22,968

iPhone 16 Plus (512GB) – Black, White, Pink, Ultramarine

Down Payment: PKR 26,000

Installments (24M): PKR 27,089

iPhone 16 Pro Models

iPhone 16 Pro (256GB) – Natural, Desert

Down Payment: PKR 24,000

Installments (24M): PKR 25,205

iPhone 16 Pro (512GB) – Black, White, Desert, Natural

Down Payment: PKR 28,000

Installments (24M): PKR 29,464

iPhone 16 Pro (1TB) – Black, Desert, Natural

Down Payment: PKR 32,000

Installments (24M): PKR 33,561

iPhone 16 Pro Max Models

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) – Black, Desert

Down Payment: PKR 26,000

Installments (24M): PKR 27,485

iPhone 16 Pro Max (512GB) – Black, White, Desert, Natural

Down Payment: PKR 30,000

Installments (24M): PKR 31,479

iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB) – Black, White, Desert, Natural

Down Payment: PKR 34,000

Installments (24M): PKR 35,643

Meezan Bank’s offering makes high-end smartphones more accessible while adhering to Islamic financial principles, giving customers the flexibility to upgrade without interest-based loans.

Whether you’re aiming for the standard model or the top-tier Pro Max 1TB, the new plans provide a budget-friendly and Shariah-compliant route to owning the latest Apple technology.