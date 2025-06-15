The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Ahsan Iqbal, convened to consider a total of Rs. 35.86 billion worth of development projects.







The meeting resulted in the approval of eight projects and the recommendation of one project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The CDWP approved eight projects with a combined cost of Rs. 25.191 billion and recommended one project worth Rs. 10.671 billion to ECNEC. The agenda covered critical sectors including Food & Agriculture, Higher Education, Information Technology, Power, and Transport & Communications. 990 million approved for Speed Breeding Platform for Development of Climate Smart Hybrid Crops in the food & Agriculture sector.

They’ve committed to engaging all stakeholders, including the private sector, in setting research and seed development agendas to develop high-weather-resistant and productive hybrid seeds.







For Higher Education, Dr. A.Q. Khan Institute of Materials & Emerging Sciences approved for Rs. 3538.364 million. This institute will be established at Quaid-e-Azam University, offering state-of-the-art education and research facilities. The University of Cambridge, UK, has agreed to provide technical assistance.

Digitalisation of In-House Processes & Automation of Examination System of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is also approved for Rs. 3047.772 million. Its main objective is to enhance federal government governance through a speedy, transparent, and merit-based recruitment process. Aligns with the government’s e-governance vision, Digital Pakistan Policy, and Vision 2025.

Ahsan Iqbal’s emphasized this is a strategic initiative for long-term operational efficiency, a vital component of the ‘URAAN Pakistan Program’ (E-Pakistan focusing on accelerating digital transformation).

The PIEAS Emerging Technologies Center was also approved for Rs. 3385 million. It would be crucial for developing strong technological capabilities to address challenges posed by the new digital and Industrial Revolution 4.0 and 5.0.5.

16 MW Hydropower Project Nalter-III Gilgit has also been approved for GB. Recommended to ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs. 10671.357 million. It includes the construction of a connecting canal, a sedimentation basin, a headrace canal, a penstock, and a powerhouse, with a 10 km, 66 kV transmission line.

The Ministry has advised ECNEC to complete the project before the winter season to address energy shortages in GB.

Rs. 1894.148 million for Widening/Carpeting of Booni Buzund Torkhow Road, District Chitral, Upper – 28 Km. Construction of Black Top Northern Bypass Road Loralai (15.50 Km) for Rs. 3828.165 million. Extension of Margalla Highway from G.T Road (N-5) to Motorway (M-1); (Punjab Limits), (Length: 2.5 Km)”: for Rs. 7106.374 million. And Rs. 1401.400 million for Trans Afghan Rail connectivity from Kharlachi (Pakistan) to Mazar-e-Sharif (Afghanistan) via Logar (677 Kms Approx.). This project is part of the multi-modal regional connectivity framework under the URAAN Pakistan initiative.

The CDWP also cleared the concept paper for the “Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education” project, funded by the World Bank. Ahsan Iqbal’s emphasize on transforming Islamabad’s education system into a national model. When he was questioned if the current system is exemplary, and stressed that reforms in Islamabad should set a benchmark.

It also highlights the importance of equipping primary and middle-level students with modern skills like AI, computer coding, and emerging technologies.

Expressed concern that Rs. 19 billion annual investment in the Federal Directorate of Education is not reflected in outcomes, suggesting a small budget allocation for recruiting top-tier monitoring talent.

Noted that education offices have become focused on transfer orders rather than innovation, and rural schools in Islamabad remain in poor condition despite improvements in some urban schools. The Ministry of Education is given one month to present a comprehensive roadmap for educational reforms in Islamabad.