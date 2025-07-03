By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 39 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mobile Phone Manufacturing
The local manufacturing/ assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 12.05 million mobile handsets during the first five months (January-May) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 0.76 million imported commercially. Local manufacturing / assembling plants manufactured/assembled 31.38 million mobile phone handsets during the last calendar year 2024 compared to 1.71 million imported commercially.
The 12.5 million mobile handsets manufactured/assembled locally included 6.53 million 2G and 5.52 million smartphones.
Besides, as per the PTA data, 67 per cent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 33 per cent are 2G on the Pakistan network.
Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion in the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 16.31 percent compared to $1.620 billion during the same period in 2023-24.
In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 378.248 billion during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 17.44 percent decline when compared to Rs458.124 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
For the entire fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion, up from $570.071 million in the fiscal year 2022-23.
On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing imports saw a 19.16 percent decrease, totalling $101.131 million in May 2025, compared to $125.103 million in April 2025. This is a 35.83 percent decrease YoY when compared to $157.592 million in May 2024.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Opera Gx

Opera GX Unveils Unique Custom Feature: Gamers Rejoice

Is The Eobi Website Hacked Google Search Displays Nsfw Description

EOBI Website Feared Hacked after Google Search Displays NSFW Description

Ptcl

PTCL-Telenor Merger Delay Stalls Pakistan’s 5G Spectrum Auction

Tahir Ahmed Appointed Ceo Of Searle

Tahir Ahmed Appointed CEO of SEARLE

Internet Shutdown In Quetta Disrupts Daily Life

Poor Internet Services in Waziristan and Balochistan Draw Senate’s Concern

Pakistan Railways Plans New Fare Hike Due To Rising Diesel Costs

Pakistan Railways Plans New Fare Hike Due to Rising Diesel Costs

Vehicle Registration Halted In Punjab Amid System Upgrade

Vehicle registration halted in Punjab amid system upgrade

Netflix Nasa Partnership Brings Spacewalks Rocket Launches To Your Screen

Netflix NASA Partnership Brings Spacewalks, Rocket Launches to Your Screen

Laptop Mag Shuts Down After 35 Years Of Tech Journalism

Laptop Mag Shuts Down After 35 Years of Tech Journalism

Ai Powered

The AI-Powered Ransomware Era Is Almost Here

Islamabad Helmet Rule Set To Get Stricter

Islamabad Bike Helmet Rule Set to Get Stricter

Apple

iOS 26 Brings Smart Lock Screen Upgrades to Apple Devices

Pakistani Accounts Blocked In India Again After Brief Restoration

Pakistani Social Media Accounts Blocked in India Again After Brief Restoration