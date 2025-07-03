The local manufacturing/ assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 12.05 million mobile handsets during the first five months (January-May) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 0.76 million imported commercially. Local manufacturing / assembling plants manufactured/assembled 31.38 million mobile phone handsets during the last calendar year 2024 compared to 1.71 million imported commercially.

The 12.5 million mobile handsets manufactured/assembled locally included 6.53 million 2G and 5.52 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 67 per cent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 33 per cent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion in the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 16.31 percent compared to $1.620 billion during the same period in 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 378.248 billion during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 17.44 percent decline when compared to Rs458.124 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

For the entire fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion, up from $570.071 million in the fiscal year 2022-23.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing imports saw a 19.16 percent decrease, totalling $101.131 million in May 2025, compared to $125.103 million in April 2025. This is a 35.83 percent decrease YoY when compared to $157.592 million in May 2024.