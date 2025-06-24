MoITT Begins Hiring for Key Posts at Pakistan Digital Authority
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) has kick-started the process for appointing the Chairperson and two Members of the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), but with a minimum qualification criterion of a bachelor’s degree.
PDA is established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025 (Act No. 1 of 2025) and is mandated to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation, fostering a vibrant digital society, a thriving digital economy, and transparent and efficient digital governance.
Terms of Reference Chairperson PDA
Key Responsibilities
Chairperson:
- Serve as Chief Executive, providing strategic leadership and operational governance.
- Lead formulation and implementation of the National Digital Masterplan and Sectoral Plans, ensuring alignment with national strategies.
- Oversee robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and data governance.
- Promote innovation and efficiency through emerging technologies (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, etc.).
- Cultivate strong collaboration with government entities, industry leaders, and international partners.
- Uphold the highest standards of ethical governance, transparency, and accountability.
Eligibility Criteria
Education:
- Minimum: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Engineering, Data Science, Public Policy, Economics, or related fields.
- Preferred: Master’s or higher (MS, MBA, MPA, PhD, or equivalent).
Experience:
- Minimum 10 years of professional experience in digital transformation, technology policy, governance, or related fields.
- Preferred: Demonstrate leadership in national or regional digital initiatives, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), data governance, and collaboration with government and international entities.
Important Notes:
- Government/Semi-Government employees must apply through proper channels, and if selected, shall resign from their current positions.
- The candidates serving in the Government-Semi-Government shall provide NOC from their employer/Division.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- No TA/DA will be admissible.
- Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.