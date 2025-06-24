By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Moitt Begins Hiring For Key Posts At Pakistan Digital Authority

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) has kick-started the process for appointing the Chairperson and two Members of the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), but with a minimum qualification criterion of a bachelor’s degree.



PDA is established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025 (Act No. 1 of 2025) and is mandated to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation, fostering a vibrant digital society, a thriving digital economy, and transparent and efficient digital governance.

Terms of Reference Chairperson PDA

Key Responsibilities

Chairperson:

  • Serve as Chief Executive, providing strategic leadership and operational governance.
  • Lead formulation and implementation of the National Digital Masterplan and Sectoral Plans, ensuring alignment with national strategies.
  • Oversee robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and data governance.
  • Promote innovation and efficiency through emerging technologies (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, etc.).
  • Cultivate strong collaboration with government entities, industry leaders, and international partners.
  • Uphold the highest standards of ethical governance, transparency, and accountability.

Eligibility Criteria

Education:



  • Minimum: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Engineering, Data Science, Public Policy, Economics, or related fields.
  • Preferred: Master’s or higher (MS, MBA, MPA, PhD, or equivalent).

Experience:

  • Minimum 10 years of professional experience in digital transformation, technology policy, governance, or related fields.
  • Preferred: Demonstrate leadership in national or regional digital initiatives, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), data governance, and collaboration with government and international entities.

Important Notes:

  • Government/Semi-Government employees must apply through proper channels, and if selected, shall resign from their current positions.
  • The candidates serving in the Government-Semi-Government shall provide NOC from their employer/Division.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
  • No TA/DA will be admissible.
  • Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

Digital Nation Pakistan Act, Digital Pakistan, MoITT
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Unpacked Date Confirmed

Samsung Reveals Galaxy Z Fold & Galaxy Flip Release Dates

Atlas Honda Set To Roll Out Electric Scooter For Pakistani Market

Atlas Honda Set to Roll Out Electric Scooter for Pakistani Market

Govt Launches Digital Loans For Farmers In Pakistan

Govt Launches Digital Loans for Farmers in Pakistan

Pakistan Adb Partner On Rs14 Billion Women Loan Facility

Pakistan, ADB Partner on Rs14 Billion Women Loan Facility

Mobland Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Tom Hardy’s Crime Thriller ‘MobLand’ Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn

Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption on Imported Cotton Yarn

How To Make Chatgpt Remember You Better 5 Easy Steps

Here’s How to Make ChatGPT Remember You Better: 5 Easy Steps

Us House Bans Whatsapp Citing Data Security Risks

US House Bans WhatsApp Citing Data Security Risks

Microsoft Unifies Pc Game Libraries In Xbox App Overhaul

Microsoft Unifies PC Game Libraries in Xbox App Overhaul

When And Why To Use The L Gear In Your Automatic Car

When and Why to Use the ‘L’ Gear in Your Automatic Car?

Uk Moves To Regulate Googles Dominance In Search

UK Moves to Regulate Google’s Dominance in Search

Sparx Smartphones Reportedly Winding Down Operations In Pakistan

Sparx Smartphones Reportedly Winding Down Operations in Pakistan

5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See

5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See