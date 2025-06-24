Moitt Begins Hiring For Key Posts At Pakistan Digital Authority

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) has kick-started the process for appointing the Chairperson and two Members of the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), but with a minimum qualification criterion of a bachelor’s degree.







PDA is established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025 (Act No. 1 of 2025) and is mandated to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation, fostering a vibrant digital society, a thriving digital economy, and transparent and efficient digital governance.

Terms of Reference Chairperson PDA

Key Responsibilities

Chairperson:

Serve as Chief Executive, providing strategic leadership and operational governance.

Lead formulation and implementation of the National Digital Masterplan and Sectoral Plans, ensuring alignment with national strategies.

Oversee robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and data governance.

Promote innovation and efficiency through emerging technologies (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, etc.).

Cultivate strong collaboration with government entities, industry leaders, and international partners.

Uphold the highest standards of ethical governance, transparency, and accountability.

Eligibility Criteria

Education:







Minimum: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Engineering, Data Science, Public Policy, Economics, or related fields.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Engineering, Data Science, Public Policy, Economics, or related fields. Preferred: Master’s or higher (MS, MBA, MPA, PhD, or equivalent).

Experience:

Minimum 10 years of professional experience in digital transformation, technology policy, governance, or related fields.

Preferred: Demonstrate leadership in national or regional digital initiatives, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), data governance, and collaboration with government and international entities.

Important Notes: