By Manik Aftab ⏐ 57 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations In Pakistan

Money Link Exchange has ceased its operations in Pakistan after its license was revoked by the central bank, following the company’s own request.

The State Bank of Pakistan announced that the license of Money Link Exchange Company (Pvt.) Ltd. to conduct foreign exchange business ceshas been officially revoked. This action was taken after the company requested the withdrawal of its authorization.

In a statement, the central bank confirmed, “On the request of Money Link Exchange Company (Pvt.) Ltd., the authorization of the company to deal in foreign exchange business has been revoked from the date of closure of its operations.”

As a result of the Money Link Exchange license being revoked, the company is no longer permitted to engage in any type of foreign exchange transactions. The SBP reiterated that the firm has ceased all such operations, effectively removing it from Pakistan’s regulated forex market.

The revocation of the Money Link Exchange license highlights the SBP’s ongoing role in overseeing the country’s foreign exchange businesses, ensuring that only authorized entities remain active in the sector.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

