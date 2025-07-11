ISLAMABAD: In a move to strengthen academic standards and global competitiveness, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) hosted an International Workshop on Quality Assurance and University Rankings in Islamabad.

The workshop attracted over 500 participants from 27 countries and more than 300 academic institutions. Attendees included renowned education experts, vice chancellors, and directors of Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs).

The event highlighted the strategic importance of quality assurance (QA) in building institutional credibility and improving global university rankings. It also emphasized QA’s role in fostering sustainable academic development across the Muslim world.

Professor M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, stated that quality assurance remains a foundation for academic excellence in higher education systems.

“This gathering reflects our shared commitment to raising the quality and international standing of higher education within the OIC region,” he said.

The workshop marked a significant effort to align member states with international benchmarks in education. It also promoted collaboration among OIC nations to enhance academic integrity and institutional growth.