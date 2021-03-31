The finance & health minister, KPK, Taimur Khan Jhagra, has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s new Sehat Card Plus Universal Health Insurance program rendered free treatment to 100,000+ deserving patients with limited means. The KPK government provided the free treatments within five months (1st Nov – 29th March). The minister hailed the development to achieve a milestone and added that 35,000 patients are availing the service monthly, up from 7,000, under the old program.

Being executed through Health Department in the KPK province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme plans to enable free medical treatments (also covering treatments for COVID-19) to over 6.5 million families and 40 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citizens. The ambitious program provides free health facilities up to Rs.1 million.

The SSP program aims to improve access of the poor population to good quality medical services through a micro health insurance scheme.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced universal health coverage to everyone in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sehat Insaf card within a year in phases. Citizens willing to avail of the Sehat Card can SMS their National Identity Card Number to 8500, to check their eligibility for the program.

