NA Committee Slams K-Electric CEO, Reviews USC Closure

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, in its latest session chaired by Syed Hafeezuddin at Parliament House, Islamabad, expressed dissatisfaction with K-Electric’s leadership and addressed key issues, including the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) closure, export shortfalls, and local manufacturing standards.

During the meeting, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production strongly criticised the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric for his “non-professional and informal conduct.” The committee concluded that the CEO appeared unfit for such a significant position, especially amid ongoing concerns about load shedding affecting Karachi’s industrial sector.

In a unified move, the committee decided to submit a comprehensive report on the closure of USC to the National Assembly. The objective is to protect the future of USC employees and ensure transparency in the corporation’s operations.







Committee Seeks Detailed Report from Pakistan Services for Quality Standard Authority

Addressing Pakistan’s declining exports of dairy products, meat, and honey, the committee demanded a detailed report from the Pakistan Services for Quality Standard Authority. The report should explain why exports to key markets such as the USA, UK, and Europe are underperforming, citing reasons, international compliance gaps, and regulatory challenges.

The session also involved discussions about vehicle quality standards and agricultural product regulations. The committee assured the Ministry of Industries and Production of its full support in enacting legislation to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that hinder public interest and economic growth.

Present at the session were multiple MNAs including Shahid Usman, Kiran Imran Dar, Romina Khurshid Alam, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Naz Baloch, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, and Syed Raza Ali Gillani. Senior officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production, FBR, USC, and K-Electric also participated.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production reiterated its commitment to policy reforms aimed at improving industrial output, employment retention, and export performance.