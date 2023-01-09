NADRA Gives 126000 Tablets To Workers For Digital Census

Pakistan will procure 126,000 tablets from China for the 7th Population and Household Digital Census by 11 December 2022. The delivery of tablets will start on 20 August and will be completed in eight batches by 11 December 2022. The National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) proposed a comprehensive IT Turn-Key Solution for the 7th Population and Household Census. As proceedings stand, the digital census will be carried out across the country in 628 Tehsils comprising approximately 200,000 Census Blocks.

The activity shall be performed using android-based intelligent devices equipped with House Listing and Enumeration Applications synchronized with Global Positioning System (GPS) and Geographic Information System (GIS).

An agreement between NADRA and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was signed on 20 June 2022 to offer an IT turn Key solution for the upcoming 7th Digital Census in the country NADRA. The total cost of the contract is amounting to Rs. 13.4 billion. The Mobilization Advance of 40 percent payment invoice as per the contract has been raised to PBS, however, Rs. 2.25 billion has been dispersed by the client.

Of the 126,000 tablets to be procured from China, the first batch of 500 tablets will arrive on 20 August, followed by three batches of 18,500 each in October, and two batches of 18,500 each in November, the documents reveal. Two batches of 18,500 and 14,500 will arrive in Pakistan on 1 and 15 December, respectively. For carrying out pilot digital census and training in 83 tehsils, NADRA has already arranged 600 tablets from BISP on loan.

With the delivery of 17,600 tablets to Chief Statistician PBS, Naeem-uz-Zafar at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Nadra has overall provided 126,000 android gadgets for the 7th population & housing census.

Nadra completed the gigantic exercise in nine days to supplement the enormous training of more than 90,000 enumerators in 932 venues respectively. The android-based census digital application has online and offline support with a seamless data synchronization feature. The system will support PBS in all three stages of the census, including the pre-census, census stage, and post-census stages.

On the occasion, Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik said that the digital census was a step that pulled Pakistan out of the ancient past and opened the door to the modern future. “From scribbled responses on millions of paper sheets to real-time validated data in apps on secure devices with satellite imagery- is a step towards Digital Pakistan,” said Malik. He added that the big data from the digital census would become a foundational system for evidence-based policymaking in Pakistan.

It was further informed that training of Master Trainers will start from November 28 to December 10, 2022. The self-enumerator process will start on January 15, 2023. The Minister directed to expedite the process and strictly adhere to the revised timelines, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter.

