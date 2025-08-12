By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 34 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has removed the hassle of repeated Union Council visits for birth and death registration. Citizens can now complete the entire process online from home. This service, launched under NADRA’s Digital Pakistan initiative, is designed to save time and make the system more efficient.

With the new facility, citizens can register births and deaths directly with their respective Union Council through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile app. The process is simple and available at any time, without the need for in-person visits.

In the initial phase, this facility has been made available in the following districts:

  • Chakwal (71 Union Councils)
  • Jhelum (44 Union Councils)
  • Nankana Sahib (65 Union Councils)

NADRA confirmed that this initiative will expand to the rest of Pakistan in a phased rollout. The goal is nationwide coverage, ensuring every citizen can access birth and death registration without leaving home.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

