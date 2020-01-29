National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Signs Agreement with bookme.pk to Provide Digital Ticketing Services Across Pakistan

NBP the largest public sector bank announced today that they have signed an agreement with Bookme Tickets (Private) Limited (Bookme), which is the largest online ticketing platform for Bus, Cinema and Events industry. By virtue of this agreement NBP customers will now get discounted ticketing offers on their digital banking platforms of NBP Mobile App and Internet Banking.

The Signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Imran Zafar Malik – Divisional Head (Digital Banking & Product Development Division) IT&DG NBP, Mr. Zohaib Ali Khan-Head (Digital Banking & Transformation) IT&DG NBP, Mr. Farhan Javaid Durrani, Head CRM, IT&DG NBP, Mr. Awais Zafar Khan, Unit Head (DB&PD Division) IT&DG, Mr. Faizan Razi Unit Head (DB&PD Division) IT&DG NBP Mr. Faizan Aslam – Founder & CEO Bookme.pk, Mr. Usman Ashraf – COO Bookme.pk and Ms. Khushnuma Jamal – Business Development Manager Bookme.pk, along with senior executives from both organizations.

As a result of this partnership, all NBP users can now conveniently book Bus, Cinema, & Events tickets with the cheapest fares in the country through NBP Mobile App/Internet banking. Customers will just log into their NBP Mobile app /Internet Banking, book tickets, & directly pay through their NBP accounts to receive their e-tickets instantly.

Speaking at the occasion Faizan Aslam – CEO, Bookme. stated “We are delighted to announce that we have partnered with the National Bank of Pakistan to enable all NBP users to buy Bus, Cinema and events tickets from their Mobile App and Internet Banking Channel. This is a historic partnership between both leading entities and demonstrates NBP’s commitment to help digitize the payment landscape. Bookme with over 2.5 Million subscribers will also benefit from this agreement as this will help envelop underbanked customers Imran Zafar Malik– Divisional Head (Digital Banking & Product Development Division) stated “NBP as the largest national financial institution believes that our primary responsibility is not only to drive the market towards the financial eco-system but also act as a catalyst in enabling other players to embrace the digital age. This agreement with Bookme.pk is a strategic milestone in this direction and sharing its digital assets with strategic partners & fintechs NBP will accelerate the pace of digitizing the economy and transfer the benefits of the same to the masses.”

National Bank is a state-owned bank headquartered in Karachi. The bank offers both commercial and private sector banking services with over 1,500 branches across Pakistan.

