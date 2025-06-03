By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
National Cert Dictate Parents On Safe Use Of Social Media For Children

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT), has issued guidelines to help parents train their children to participate in the digital world in a safe, responsible, and positive manner. Key points are outlined below:



Complete Monitoring and Regular Review

Regularly review your children’s social media accounts, friend lists, and daily activities. Also monitor messages, images, and posts to promptly identify suspicious or unusual activity.

Trust and Open Communication



Create an environment where children feel comfortable discussing suspicious or inappropriate content with you. Also discuss social media usage, challenges, and online conflicts to increase their awareness and safety.

Strong Enforcement of Privacy Settings

Strengthen privacy settings on social media accounts to limit personal content and posts to trusted individuals. Parents should also understand and implement privacy settings and guide their children accordingly.

Protection and Identification of Personal Information

Explain to children that sharing personal information, such as phone numbers, home addresses, school details, and photos, can be hazardous. Provide them with necessary security measures and advice on maintaining a safe online identity.

Effective Use of Parental Control Software/Apps

Use parental control software/apps like Microsoft Family Safety, Google Family Link, or Kids Safe to limit and monitor children’s online activities. These measures can help control screen time, social media access, and access to inappropriate content.

Limiting Social Media Usage Time

Set balanced and appropriate limits on social media usage to prevent negative impacts on education, sleep, and physical health. Help them to make a schedule and use social media in dedicated time slots.

Awareness of Online Harassment and Cyberbullying

Most children face bullying on the internet, which could lead to psychological issues. Educate and inform children to report any online harassment or threats to you or a relevant authority figure immediately.

Encouraging Positive and Constructive Usage

Encourage children to use social media for educational, creative, and informative purposes. Guide avoiding unnecessary or negative content and seeking positive materials.

By following these guidelines, you can help your children navigate the digital world safely and responsibly. Remember, parents play a vital role in guiding and monitoring their children’s online activities, which is essential for their safety and success.

