A recent wave of health screenings has exposed a worrying trend among Sindh’s truck-driving community: nearly 4 in 10 drivers are suffering from visual impairments, raising fresh concerns about road safety on the province’s busy highways.

A new health drive is underway in Sindh. It is led by the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. The Transport Department and Motorway Police are also part of the effort. Mobile eye screening camps have been set up along the National Highway.

Large trucks are stopped at specific checkpoints. Drivers take vision clarity and color recognition tests. These tests check if they are fit to drive.

Over the past six months, 5,000 truck drivers have been screened. Results show that while 20% suffer from serious conditions like cataracts and glaucoma, 40% were found to have poor eyesight, disqualifying them from safe driving. Those with treatable issues received on-the-spot medication, while critical cases were referred to hospitals in Hyderabad for advanced care.

Under Sindh’s current laws, passing a medical fitness test is a mandatory step for drivers to obtain or renew their licenses, with an emphasis on eye health. Officials stress that these checks are not only procedural but vital for preventing road mishaps.

The findings have led to renewed calls for frequent screenings and stricter compliance enforcement. Authorities say truck drivers must be medically fit to drive safely. Good vision is especially important. It helps reduce traffic accidents. It also improves public safety across Sindh’s roads.