By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nearly 40 Of Sindh Truck Drivers Have Vision Impairments

A recent wave of health screenings has exposed a worrying trend among Sindh’s truck-driving community: nearly 4 in 10 drivers are suffering from visual impairments, raising fresh concerns about road safety on the province’s busy highways.

A new health drive is underway in Sindh. It is led by the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. The Transport Department and Motorway Police are also part of the effort. Mobile eye screening camps have been set up along the National Highway.

Large trucks are stopped at specific checkpoints. Drivers take vision clarity and color recognition tests. These tests check if they are fit to drive.

Over the past six months, 5,000 truck drivers have been screened. Results show that while 20% suffer from serious conditions like cataracts and glaucoma, 40% were found to have poor eyesight, disqualifying them from safe driving. Those with treatable issues received on-the-spot medication, while critical cases were referred to hospitals in Hyderabad for advanced care.

Under Sindh’s current laws, passing a medical fitness test is a mandatory step for drivers to obtain or renew their licenses, with an emphasis on eye health. Officials stress that these checks are not only procedural but vital for preventing road mishaps.

The findings have led to renewed calls for frequent screenings and stricter compliance enforcement. Authorities say truck drivers must be medically fit to drive safely. Good vision is especially important. It helps reduce traffic accidents. It also improves public safety across Sindh’s roads.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Secure Logistics Gets Secp Nod For Name Change

Secure Logistics Gets SECP Nod for Name Change

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory for Retailers as Govt Pushes for Cashless Economy

Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute

President Approves Pakistan’s First Ever Virtual Assets Act 2025

Nccia Raids Ponzi Hub In Faisalabad 149 Arrested

NCCIA Raids Ponzi Hub in Faisalabad, 73 Foreigners Among Arrestees

Pakistan Shines At London Tech Week With 1 55m In Deals

Pakistan Shines at London Tech Week with Strategic Deals

Ccp Greenlights Wpp Acquisition In Pakistans Media Market

CCP Mergers Approvals Unlock $50m Foreign Investment in Pakistan

Xiaomi Yu9 Suv

A Preview of Xiaomi YU9 SUV: Bold Entry Into Full-Size EVs

Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before The Next Big Breakout In 2025

Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Big Breakout in 2025

Image Pakistan Moves To Acquire Uk Luxury Brand In Global Expansion Bid

Image Pakistan Is Set To Own A Super Luxury UK Fragrance brand

Apple Set To Acquire U S Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Apple Set to Acquire U.S. Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After Nev Tax Implementation

Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After NEV Tax Implementation

Apple

Apple Design Team Shifts Leadership, Reports to Tim Cook

You Can Now Play The Last Of Us Ii In A Chronological Order

You Can Now Play “The Last of Us II” In A Chronological Order!