NEPRA Approves Sindh Solar Projects, Free Panels for Families

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved two solar energy projects in Sindh with a combined capacity of 270 megawatts. The decision is part of ongoing efforts to increase the share of renewable energy and provide more affordable electricity options in the region.







The newly sanctioned solar facilities include a 120MW plant in Deh Halkani and a 150MW installation in Deh Methagar. These projects are expected to make a notable contribution to reducing energy shortfalls, especially in urban areas like Karachi.

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized the impact of these developments, stating that they will boost solar energy output and play a key role in curbing load-shedding. According to the minister, the projects will also make electricity “cheaper”, offering much-needed relief to consumers.

Empowering Communities with Free Solar Systems

In a parallel initiative to tackle high electricity costs at the household level, the Sindh government has launched a program to distribute free solar systems to low-income families. Each solar package includes a panel, fan, three bulbs, battery backup, and a mobile charger, providing basic electricity access even in areas with an unstable supply.







This initiative is part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project, aimed at supporting 200,000 households. It complements broader efforts by the provincial administration to promote renewable energy while enhancing access to essential services for economically disadvantaged communities.

By investing in large-scale solar infrastructure and household-level solar kits, Sindh is positioning itself at the forefront of Pakistan’s renewable energy movement. These efforts mark a crucial step in not only reducing dependence on fossil fuels but also in empowering vulnerable populations through sustainable solutions.