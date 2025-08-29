Nepra Hints At Further Cut In Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Pakistan are expected to fall once again, as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reviews a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

Electricity prices are likely to drop by Rs1.69 per unit for consumers nationwide. NEPRA has concluded the hearing on CPPA’s petition and will now review the data before issuing an official notification. The price cut, once approved, will be applicable to all consumers, including those under K-Electric.

The expected reduction will provide a relief of nearly Rs23 billion in electricity bills for the month of September.

Earlier, NEPRA had approved a cut of Rs1.89 per unit in the quarterly adjustment for April to June 2025. That decision, already forwarded to the federal government, will apply for three months from August to October 2025. The quarterly adjustment will bring total relief worth Rs55.874 billion to electricity consumers across the country, including K-Electric.

However, NEPRA clarified that both reductions will not apply to lifeline and prepaid consumers.