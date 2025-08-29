By Manik Aftab ⏐ 11 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nepra Hints At Further Cut In Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Pakistan are expected to fall once again, as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reviews a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

Electricity prices are likely to drop by Rs1.69 per unit for consumers nationwide. NEPRA has concluded the hearing on CPPA’s petition and will now review the data before issuing an official notification. The price cut, once approved, will be applicable to all consumers, including those under K-Electric.

The expected reduction will provide a relief of nearly Rs23 billion in electricity bills for the month of September.

Earlier, NEPRA had approved a cut of Rs1.89 per unit in the quarterly adjustment for April to June 2025. That decision, already forwarded to the federal government, will apply for three months from August to October 2025. The quarterly adjustment will bring total relief worth Rs55.874 billion to electricity consumers across the country, including K-Electric.

However, NEPRA clarified that both reductions will not apply to lifeline and prepaid consumers.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google Launches Vids Now Everyone Can Create Ai Videos For Free
Google Launches ‘Vids’, Now Everyone Can Create AI Videos For Free!
Islamabad Airport Management To Be Handed Over To Uae
Islamabad Airport Management to Be Handed Over to UAE
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Inter Part II Result 2025 Date Announced
Ai On The Joystick How Tech Is Changing Game Development
AI On the Joystick: How Tech Is Changing Game Development
Is Fortnite Going Indie Drg Collab Might Be A Strategy Change
Is Fortnite Going Indie? DRG Collab Might Be A Strategy Change!
Toyota Global Sales 2025 Reach Record High Retains Top Automaker Spot
Toyota Indus Profitability Jumps to Rs23 Billion in FY2025
Crypto Market Faces 4 5 Billion In Token Unlocks This September
Crypto Market Faces $4.5 Billion in Token Unlocks This September
Cctv Surveillance Harassment Case Leads To Rs50000 Compensation Order
CCTV Surveillance Harassment Case Leads to Rs50,000 Fine
Nccia Powers Extended To Probe Money Laundering Cases
NCCIA Powers Extended to Probe Money Laundering Cases
Pakistan Introduces Ai In Primary School Curriculum
MathGPT, the AI Tutor Expands to 50+ US Colleges and Universities
Scientists Reach Quantum Teleportation Breakthrough That Can Revolutionize The Internet
NHA, Railways Scrap Right of Way Charges to Speed Up Fiberization
Karachi Students Summoned in BIEK Result Scam Probe
Pta Cancels Licenses Of Worldcall Wateen Three Others Over Unpaid Dues
PTA Cancels Licenses of WorldCall, Wateen, Three Others Over Unpaid Dues