Netflix Confirms 50% of Worldwide Audience Are Watching Anime
Netflix has reaffirmed its commitment to anime as a global content driver, unveiling an impressive lineup of upcoming titles and exclusive footage during its recent showcase at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
The event served as a platform for the streaming giant to not only introduce new projects but also emphasize the growing dominance of anime worldwide. In an official statement, Netflix revealed that over 50 percent of its global subscribers, more than 150 million households, or an estimated 300 million viewers, now actively engage with anime content.
According to Netflix, this milestone reflects a threefold increase in anime viewership over the past five years. The year 2024 has been especially remarkable, with 33 anime series making it into Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) rankings
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
