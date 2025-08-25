Netskope, a leading cybersecurity firm, has reported a 30.7% increase in revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026 as it prepares for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The company posted revenue of $328.5 million, up from $251.3 million last year, while its net loss narrowed to $169.5 million from $206.7 million.

Founded in 2012, Netskope specializes in cloud-based security solutions that safeguard apps, websites, and enterprise data from cyber threats. Its clientele includes major corporations such as Qualcomm and BMO, covering both large enterprises and mid-sized companies.

The upcoming IPO is expected to raise over $500 million, potentially valuing Netskope at more than $5 billion. Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters, with the company listing on Nasdaq under the symbol NTSK.

Jeff Zell, Senior Research Analyst at IPO Boutique, commented, “Cybersecurity is integral to the future and one of the most forecastable areas of technology, which should give investors confidence in Netskope’s long-term trajectory.”

Previously, Netskope raised $300 million in 2021 at a $7.5 billion valuation, with backing from ICONIQ, Lightspeed Venture, and Accel. The firm’s strong revenue growth and narrowing losses highlight its resilience amid a competitive cybersecurity landscape, making it one of the most closely watched IPOs this fall.

This news signals strong investor interest in cloud security, especially as demand for enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions continues to accelerate globally.