New Airline In Pakistan Secures Caa License For Domestic Launch

A new airline in Pakistan, Air Karachi, has officially secured its Regular Public Transport (RPT) license from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), paving the way for the launch of its commercial operations in the coming months.



Based in Karachi, the airline is led by prominent business figures and follows a model similar to Air Sial—another successful airline venture launched by the business community in Sialkot. The goal behind this new airline in Pakistan is to offer operational efficiency and financial independence at a time when the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), continues to face significant challenges.

“Yes, we got the license from CAA,” confirmed Hanif Gohar, one of the airline’s key stakeholders, in a statement to Arab News. “We are looking for aircraft and will start with three aircraft soon.”

The RPT license was granted by the CAA on June 5. As per the requirements set under Pakistan’s National Aviation Policy 2023, the airline must deposit a license issuance fee of Rs500,000 ($1,750) and a security deposit of Rs100 million ($350,000). It is also mandated to raise its paid-up capital to Rs600 million ($2.1 million) before flight operations can commence.

Air Karachi is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and plans to raise a total of Rs5 billion ($17.5 million) through 100 shareholders, with each contributing Rs50 million ($175,000).



Retired Air Vice Marshal Imran Qadir has been appointed as the airline’s chief operating officer. He will lead a team of former Pakistan Air Force personnel with significant experience in the aviation industry.

The airline intends to begin with three aircraft on domestic routes and expand its fleet to seven. After fulfilling the one-year mandatory domestic service requirement, Air Karachi aims to start international operations, initially focusing on destinations in the Middle East.

With the launch of Air Karachi, the aviation industry sees the rise of another new airline in Pakistan, offering hope for improved service and competitive growth in the sector.

