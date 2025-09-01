By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 12 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models From Rs155000 In Pakistan

New Asia has introduced four new models to the local market as demand for electric two wheelers rises amid high fuel costs. The lineup includes Ramza Yaari Ramza A7 Ramza Linbo and Ramza Liberty.

The models range from entry level city scooters to higher performance units and are priced between Rs 155000 and Rs 320000. Ramza Electric Scooters Pakistan aims to offer options for students city commuters and longer range riders.

The Yaari and Linbo focus on compact size efficiency and low running costs. The Yaari features an 800 watt rated motor and a graphene battery with stated range up to 100 kilometres at a steady 25 kilometres per hour. The Linbo is smaller with a 600 watt rated motor and an advertised range of about 104 kilometres under similar test conditions.

The Liberty and the A7 offer more power and larger batteries. The Liberty comes with a 1000 watt rated motor and disc brakes front and rear. The A7 is the top model with a 2000 watt rated motor larger battery capacity and improved suspension aimed at longer commutes and varied terrain. Each model carries manufacturer warranties on battery and controller and a stated motor lifespan.

Key Specifications

Model

 Rated Motor Battery Top Speed

Price
Yaari 800 W 60 V 26 Ah 45 km h Rs 165,000
A7 2000 W 72 V 38 Ah 65 km h Rs 320,000
Linbo 600 W 60 V 22 Ah 40 km h Rs 155,000
Liberty 1000 W 60 V 26 Ah 45 km h Rs 180,000

 

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

