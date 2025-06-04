New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has officially launched a new cybercrime helpline in Pakistan, offering citizens a direct and efficient way to report online threats. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the NCCIA Helpline Centre on Tuesday during a visit to the headquarters of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Islamabad.







As part of broader efforts to combat the rise in digital threats, Naqvi also approved the revival of the National Cyber Scouts Programme. This initiative aims to educate and train students across the country on cybersecurity awareness and protection against online risks.

During his visit, the minister inspected several critical departments within the NCCIA, including the Helpline Unit, Forensic Laboratory, and Network Security Division. He commended the staff for their professionalism and commitment to innovation, urging them to maintain high standards in cybercrime prevention and investigation.

The newly launched NCCIA Helpline Centre is now fully operational, allowing citizens to lodge cybercrime complaints through a dedicated phone line. Naqvi stressed the importance of timely response and public participation in strengthening national digital security.







Acknowledging the growing challenges posed by cyber threats—especially with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence—the minister called for advanced technological tools, strong cybersecurity infrastructure, and the recruitment of skilled personnel to meet evolving demands.

He also approved a comprehensive modernization plan for the NCCIA headquarters and directed immediate steps to address the agency’s staff shortages. As part of the agency’s rebranding, Naqvi unveiled a new official logo and flag, symbolizing a fresh chapter for Pakistan’s cybercrime watchdog.

Director General NCCIA Waqaruddin Syed briefed the minister on ongoing operations and future projects. The event was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, and other senior officials.