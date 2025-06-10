By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 14 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tax Imposed On Online Shopping

Pakistan’s government has introduced tax on online shopping and Cash on Delivery (CoD) transactions as part of the Budget 2025-26. The aim is to expand the tax net and boost revenue from the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.



Previously, online marketplaces were required to withhold 1% sales tax on local supplies from non-active taxpayer vendors. The new measures broaden this scope and increase the withholding sales tax rate.

The withholding sales tax rate on e-commerce transactions has been doubled from 1% to 2%. The scope of withholding tax has been specifically expanded to cover transactions settled via online payments and, notably, Cash on Delivery (CoD).

Payment intermediaries such as banks, financial institutions, exchange companies, and payment gateways will be responsible for collecting sales tax on digital payments.



DEDUCTION FOR DIGITAL PAYMENTS

Amount paid less than rupees ten thousand 1% of the gross amount paid
Amount paid between rupees ten thousand to rupees twenty thousand 2% of the gross amount paid
Amount paid over rupees twenty thousand 0.25% of the gross amount paid

Courier companies will collect the tax for CoD transactions.The definition of “e-commerce” has been formally introduced, and the term “online marketplace” has been redefined to encompass all taxable activities within the sector.

DEDUCTIONS OVER CASH ON DELIVERY

On electronic goods 0.25% of the gross amount paid
On clothing articles, apparels, garments etc. 2% of the gross amount paid
On goods other than above mentioned 1% of the gross amount paid

The government’s move is driven by the need to capture revenue from the burgeoning digital economy. E-commerce has become a significant part of daily life, particularly in urban areas, and has been identified as a promising sector for increased tax collection. These measures are also aligned with broader efforts to meet fiscal targets and potentially secure agreements with international financial institutions like the IMF.

Budget 2025-26, FBR tax on online shopping 2025, online shopping
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

18 Sales Tax Imposed On Imported Solar Panels

18% Sales Tax Imposed On Imported Solar Panels

Tax Increased On Non Filler Over Cash Withdrawal

Tax Increased on Non-filler Over Cash Withdrawal

Tax Relief On Old Car Imports Proposed In Budget Plan Sent To Imf

Non-Fillers Can Not Buy A Car Or Property Anymore

Government Allocates A Huge Sum For Debt Servicing

Government Allocates 46% Budget For Debt Servicing

Tax Reduction Concept Isolated On White Background. 3d Render
Tax Reduction Concept isolated on white background. 3D render

Government Proposes Income Tax Relief for Salaried Class

10 Salary Hike For Government Employees In Fy25 26 Budget

10% Salary Hike for Government Employees in FY25- 26 Budget

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Apple Adds Tabs And 3d Effects In Photos App Redesign

Apple Adds Tabs and 3D Effects in Photos App Redesign

Pakistans Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Pakistan’s Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Strict Penalties Proposed For Ntn And Cnic Misuse In Budget

Strict Penalties Proposed for NTN and CNIC Misuse in Budget

Toyota Airport Motors Launches 0% Interest Fortuner GRS Deal

Toyota Prius 2025 Set to Launch in Pakistan with Up to 40 km/L Fuel Efficiency

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

10% Salary Increase for Govt Employees Unlikely in Budget ( Now Approved)