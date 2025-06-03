By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
50 Additional Toll Imposed On Non Mtag Vehicles

The Finance Wing of the National Highway Authority (NHA), specifically the Revenue Directorate, announced a 50% increase in toll tax on June 3, 2025, which will apply to non-M-Tag vehicles and those with low balances. This increased toll tax will take effect nationwide on June 15, 2025. This adjustment is made under the authority granted by Section 10 (2)(vii) of the NHA Act of 1991, as amended in 2021.91, as amended in 2021.



The revised toll rates, including the 50% fine amount, are as follows:

  • 1. Islamabad – Peshawar (M-1):
Car: 850

Wagon up to 12 seater: 1300



13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 1750

Bus: 2500

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 3250

Articulated Truck: 4000
  • 2. Lahore – Abdul Hakeem (M-3):
Car: 1200

Wagon up to 12 seater: 2350

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 2650

Bus: 3750

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 4800

Articulated Truck: 5950
  • 3. Pindi Bhattian – Multan (M-4):
Car: 1600

Wagon up to 12 seater: 2500

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 3450

Bus: 4800

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 6300

Articulated Truck: 7750
  • 4. Multan – Sukkur (M-5):
Car: 1800

Wagon up to 12 seater: 2650

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 3850

Bus: 5500

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 7050

Articulated Truck: 8650
  • 5. D.I. Khan – Hakla (M-14):
Car: 1000

Wagon up to 12 seater: 1650

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 2200

Bus: 3300

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 4200

Articulated Truck: 5050
  • 6. Hassanabdal – Mansehra Expressway (E-35):
Car: 450

Wagon up to 12 seater: 700

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 900

Bus: 1350

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 1750

Articulated Truck: 2100
  • 7. Lahore – Islamabad (M-2):
Car: 1800

Wagon up to 12 seater: 3050

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 4250

Bus: 6100

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 7900

Articulated Truck: 10200
  • 8. Karachi – Hyderabad (M-9):
Car: 550

Wagon up to 12 seater: 950

13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 1300

Bus: 1850

2 & 3 Axle Truck: 2500

Articulated Truck: 3150

 

