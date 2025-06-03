The Finance Wing of the National Highway Authority (NHA), specifically the Revenue Directorate, announced a 50% increase in toll tax on June 3, 2025, which will apply to non-M-Tag vehicles and those with low balances. This increased toll tax will take effect nationwide on June 15, 2025. This adjustment is made under the authority granted by Section 10 (2)(vii) of the NHA Act of 1991, as amended in 2021.91, as amended in 2021.







The revised toll rates, including the 50% fine amount, are as follows:

1. Islamabad – Peshawar (M-1):

Car: 850 Wagon up to 12 seater: 1300



13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 1750 Bus: 2500 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 3250 Articulated Truck: 4000

2. Lahore – Abdul Hakeem (M-3):

Car: 1200 Wagon up to 12 seater: 2350 13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 2650 Bus: 3750 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 4800 Articulated Truck: 5950

3. Pindi Bhattian – Multan (M-4):

Car: 1600 Wagon up to 12 seater: 2500 13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 3450 Bus: 4800 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 6300 Articulated Truck: 7750

4. Multan – Sukkur (M-5):

Car: 1800 Wagon up to 12 seater: 2650 13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 3850 Bus: 5500 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 7050 Articulated Truck: 8650

5. D.I. Khan – Hakla (M-14):

Car: 1000 Wagon up to 12 seater: 1650 13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 2200 Bus: 3300 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 4200 Articulated Truck: 5050

6. Hassanabdal – Mansehra Expressway (E-35):

Car: 450 Wagon up to 12 seater: 700 13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 900 Bus: 1350 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 1750 Articulated Truck: 2100

7. Lahore – Islamabad (M-2):

Car: 1800 Wagon up to 12 seater: 3050 13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 4250 Bus: 6100 2 & 3 Axle Truck: 7900 Articulated Truck: 10200

8. Karachi – Hyderabad (M-9):