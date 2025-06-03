New Toll Hike: 50% Extra for Vehicles Without M-Tags On these Motorways
The Finance Wing of the National Highway Authority (NHA), specifically the Revenue Directorate, announced a 50% increase in toll tax on June 3, 2025, which will apply to non-M-Tag vehicles and those with low balances. This increased toll tax will take effect nationwide on June 15, 2025. This adjustment is made under the authority granted by Section 10 (2)(vii) of the NHA Act of 1991, as amended in 2021.91, as amended in 2021.
The revised toll rates, including the 50% fine amount, are as follows:
- 1. Islamabad – Peshawar (M-1):
|Car: 850
Wagon up to 12 seater: 1300
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 1750
Bus: 2500
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 3250
Articulated Truck: 4000
- 2. Lahore – Abdul Hakeem (M-3):
|Car: 1200
Wagon up to 12 seater: 2350
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 2650
Bus: 3750
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 4800
Articulated Truck: 5950
- 3. Pindi Bhattian – Multan (M-4):
|Car: 1600
Wagon up to 12 seater: 2500
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 3450
Bus: 4800
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 6300
Articulated Truck: 7750
- 4. Multan – Sukkur (M-5):
|Car: 1800
Wagon up to 12 seater: 2650
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 3850
Bus: 5500
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 7050
Articulated Truck: 8650
- 5. D.I. Khan – Hakla (M-14):
|Car: 1000
Wagon up to 12 seater: 1650
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 2200
Bus: 3300
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 4200
Articulated Truck: 5050
- 6. Hassanabdal – Mansehra Expressway (E-35):
|Car: 450
Wagon up to 12 seater: 700
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 900
Bus: 1350
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 1750
Articulated Truck: 2100
- 7. Lahore – Islamabad (M-2):
|Car: 1800
Wagon up to 12 seater: 3050
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 4250
Bus: 6100
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 7900
Articulated Truck: 10200
- 8. Karachi – Hyderabad (M-9):
|Car: 550
Wagon up to 12 seater: 950
13-24 Seater, Coaster/Mini Bus: 1300
Bus: 1850
2 & 3 Axle Truck: 2500
Articulated Truck: 3150