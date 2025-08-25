By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Toll Rates Announced For Islamabad Lahore M2 Motorway

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced revised toll tax rates for the Islamabad–Lahore Motorway (M2), effective from August 26, 2025, and valid until August 25, 2026. The adjustment follows the annual 10% increase under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement with the Frontier Works Organization’s subsidiary, Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd.

According to the official notification issued on Monday, this yearly increment is part of the concession agreement signed on April 23, 2014, which binds the operator to gradual tariff revisions starting from the motorway’s second operational year.

Vehicle Type Fixed Rate (Rs) Rate per km 
Cars, Jeeps & Taxis (Class 1) 1,330 3.72
Wagons (Class 2) 2,240 6
Buses 3130 8.73

The M2 motorway, spanning 375 km, is a vital transportation corridor linking the capital with Punjab’s provincial hub. Rising toll rates are often justified as necessary for road maintenance, rehabilitation, and operational efficiency, especially under long-term BOT contracts. However, transporters and commuters have frequently raised concerns about the growing financial burden of annual increases.

This latest revision highlights the ongoing balance between infrastructure sustainability and affordability for road users, with further hikes expected as per the contractual framework.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

