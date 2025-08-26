By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nha Told To Make Motorways Barrier Free And Fully Digitize Tolls

Islamabad – Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a high-level meeting at the National Highway Authority headquarters and ordered a fast-track move to make motorways and highways barrier-free and safer. He directed that an artificial intelligence-based computerized monitoring system be installed on the M1 and M2 motorways in the first phase to detect violations and manage incidents automatically.

The minister also called for strengthening the electronic toll collection system known as E Tag and for full digitization of revenue collection across the NHA network. He asked that roadway monitoring be linked to automatic alerts so that vehicle owners receive mobile messages when traffic rules are broken. These steps aim to reduce manual intervention and to lower the risk of accidents caused by sudden stops on fast lanes.

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that motorway police must avoid stepping into traffic to stop vehicles and that officer safety and traveler safety are the top priorities. He asked NHA to prepare daily operational dashboards and to send reports to the Secretary and the Chairman. He directed that the open auction model used for some toll plazas be extended to other contracts and that NOC fees for commercial land be fixed by the city and business category to make the policy uniform.

Environmental measures were part of the plan. The minister urged private sector participation in tree plantation along both sides of motorways and ordered NHA to develop nontraditional partnerships for plantation and preservation. He also asked for wider public consultation to shape commercial policy and to improve services for commuters.

The meeting included briefings from the Chairman of NHA and senior officials and a review of ongoing projects. The government has signalled that technology-driven enforcement and full digitization will form the core of future motorway policy. The NHA will send implementation plans in the coming weeks.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Instagram Student Directory Lets College Students Connect with Classmates
PM’s Laptop Scheme
PM’s Laptop Scheme: HEC Clarifies ‘Missing’ Laptops Were Misreported
PMD AI weather alert
PMD Uses AI for Real-Time Weather Alerts in Punjab, Kashmir
Spotify
Spotify Introduces Direct Messaging to Share Songs Instantly
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Opens Fintech Sandbox for Innovative Solutions
P@sha
AI Adoption Reduces Hiring in Pakistan’s IT Sector
Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom
US Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok at Gamescom
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Customs Goes High-Tech with AI Verification
Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Punjab to Implement Second Phase of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns
Auto Loans in Pakistan Rise 25% in July 2025
Kp College Privatization Plan To Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
KP College Privatization Plan to Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister
Pak US IT Cooperation Deepens as US Chargé d’Affaires Calls on IT Minister
Nvidia Showcases Jetson Thor Capable Of Running Generative Ai Robots
NVIDIA Showcases Jetson Thor Capable of Running Generative AI Robots