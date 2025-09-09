Nic Cohort 4 Deadline Announced

The NIC Cohort 4 deadline has been officially announced, giving startup founders until September 12, 2025, to apply for the program at NIC Islamabad.

Applications for NIC Islamabad’s fourth cohort are now open, with the NIC Cohort 4 deadline set for September 12, 2025. The fully funded program is designed to accelerate startups into globally scalable ventures, offering mentorship, coaching, and investor access.

The initiative provides world-class mentorship with both local and international experts, personal coaching to guide founders through their journey, and a proven framework powered by the Founder Institute curriculum, which has supported more than 8,000 entrepreneurs worldwide.

Selected founders will also gain exposure to angel investors, venture capitalists, and industry leaders, enabling them to secure funding and strategic partnerships.

Organizers have emphasized that the program will be offered at zero cost to participants. However, they have also made it clear that applications must be submitted before the September 12 NIC Cohort 4 deadline, as there will be no extensions or exceptions.