By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nic Karachi Cohort 14 Rs 5m Startup Grant Announced

The National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi has unveiled its Cohort 14, offering ambitious startups a chance to win up to Rs. 5 million in grants, alongside global exposure and cutting-edge resources. This initiative is part of Pakistan’s growing startup ecosystem aimed at fostering innovation, job creation, and investment opportunities.

The program provides $25,000 in Google Cloud credits, $10,000 in AWS credits, world-class mentorship, investor access, and international acceleration through Orbit Startups. Startups will also receive free legal and financial consultancy, plus access to NIC’s Fintech, Industrial Automation, and Media Labs.

Cohort 14 is open to innovative ventures in Cybersecurity, Fintech, Industrial Automation, Healthtech, and Women-led businesses. Previous cohorts have produced success stories like Bykea, Ticket Wala, Bioniks, and Zee. Sy Jewellery, which created jobs and attracted significant investments.

NIC Karachi Project Director Syed Azfar Hussain said the center has already incubated 376 startups, generating over Rs. 10 billion in revenue, raising Rs. 12 billion in investments, and creating more than one million jobs. He emphasized that NIC Karachi is “not just an incubator but a movement” to unlock Pakistan’s entrepreneurial potential.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Imf Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
IMF Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
Consumers Charged Rs18 86 Billion In Tv Fees Via Electricity Bills
Govt Extends Power Bill Deadlines in Flood-Hit Areas
Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy
OGRA Orders Oil & Gas Sector to Adopt Digital Payments
Nadra
Punjab Floods Force NADRA to Temporarily Shut Service Centers
NADRA App Feature Raises Eyebrows Over Death ID Cancellation
NADRA Pulls ‘Self-Report Death’ Feature from PakID App After Backlash
Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges
PromptLock: First Ever AI-Powered Ransomware Emerges
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation