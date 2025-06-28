No Budget For Promised Free Scooters For Female Teachers

The initiative to distribute free electric scooters to female teachers across Punjab has hit a roadblock, as no funds were allocated for the scheme in the 2025–26 fiscal budget, despite prior announcements by the School Education Department.

Earlier, the provincial education minister had publicly committed to providing electric scooters to school and college teachers, aiming to support women educators with better transportation options. However, this pledge has not materialized in the province’s latest financial plan, leaving thousands of teachers in uncertainty.

The lack of budgetary support has sparked disappointment and concern among female teachers, who argue that access to scooters would ease their daily commute and improve punctuality. Many are now urging the authorities to honor their promise and prioritize this initiative in future allocations.

Female educators are calling on the government to translate words into action, emphasizing that such a step would not only address transportation challenges but also empower women in the workforce.

The omission of funds for this long-awaited program has raised questions about the government’s commitment to gender-sensitive policies and its support for the teaching community.