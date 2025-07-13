The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has categorically denied recent rumors about a change in electricity peak hours, confirming that the existing schedule remains fully intact.

On Saturday, the Power Division addressed widespread claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged revision in electricity peak hours. The ministry dismissed these reports as entirely baseless and misleading, reassuring consumers that there has been no change to the current timetable.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Power Division stated, “Peak hours remain unchanged,” while labeling the circulating rumors as “fake news and actionable disinformation.” This clarification aims to curb the misinformation suggesting that morning hours would now be counted within the electricity peak hours bracket.

There is no change in electricity peak hours. Claims about the inclusion of morning hours as peak hours are completely false and misleading. Peak hours remain the same as before. This is fake news and actionable disinformation. https://t.co/ycF4WSPvj4 — MOE- Power Division, Government of Pakistan (@MoWP15) July 12, 2025

Officials emphasized that the electricity peak hours policy is consistent and any updates would only come through official announcements. The ministry also urged citizens to rely solely on verified government channels for accurate information regarding electricity peak hours.

Additionally, authorities cautioned that the deliberate spread of such false information not only causes unnecessary confusion but may also attract action under existing laws. The Power Division reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the public informed through authentic platforms to avoid any miscommunication about electricity peak hours.