No Public Holiday in Punjab Schools on May 28

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has officially announced that all public schools across the province will remain open on May 28 to hold Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations.







According to a notification issued on Tuesday, schools will organize special events such as national songs, student speeches, and heartfelt tributes to Pakistan’s Armed Forces in recognition of the country’s nuclear achievements.

The Education Department has instructed institutions to arrange art exhibitions, national song competitions, and speech contests at the district level as part of Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations. These activities aim to highlight the historical significance of the day Pakistan became a nuclear power.

To encourage student participation, the department announced that winners of the district-level competitions will receive cash awards of Rs50,000. The notification further mentioned that summer holidays in Punjab’s government schools will be announced following the conclusion of the Youm-e-Takbeer events.







It’s important to recall that the federal government earlier declared May 28 (Wednesday) a public holiday to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan successfully tested its nuclear capabilities in 1998. The milestone made Pakistan the first Muslim-majority nuclear power and the seventh globally.

The annual celebration serves as a national reminder of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its defense and sovereignty.