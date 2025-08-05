By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
pakistan ferry service license

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has approved Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service license. The international operator, Sea Keepers, will launch ferry routes that connect Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

A high-level Licensing Committee cleared the approval during a recent meeting. Officials from the Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior participated. Additionally, representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Port & Shipping authorities also attended.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, called this decision historic. He stated that the ferry service aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy. More importantly, it opens new opportunities for regional connectivity, religious tourism, and increased sea-based economic activities.

The ferry service will benefit pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq. Besides, it will cater to Pakistani workers and tourists heading to GCC nations.

Affordable Alternative to Air Travel

Minister Chaudhry explained that ferry routes would reduce the heavy reliance on land routes. Furthermore, the service will offer a cheaper alternative to air travel for the Pakistani diaspora and religious travelers.

Initially, operations will start from Karachi and Gwadar ports. Sea Keepers will deploy modern ferries equipped with essential facilities to ensure safe and affordable travel. The government plans to expand routes and port stops based on demand and bilateral agreements with neighboring countries.

The ferry service forms a key component of Pakistan’s strategy to develop its blue economy. By improving sea logistics and promoting maritime tourism, the government aims to build a sustainable and efficient sea transport network.

Minister Chaudhry emphasized that these efforts reflect Pakistan’s renewed commitment to enhancing regional sea connectivity while providing affordable travel solutions for its people.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

