NSTP & US Embassy Launches Rising Startup Competition For Women and Minorities

National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) launched The Rising Stars Startup Competition in collaboration with U.S. Embassy Pakistan for minorities and women to celebrate and encourage their startup ideas. Minorities and women having innovative business ideas can take part in the Rising Stars Startup Competition by submitting a three-minute video by January 15.

NSTP and the Embassy’s goal in launching this competition is to create an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan by increasing the representation of marginalized and underprivileged communities and providing equal opportunities for all individuals.

Draper University has been onboarded as a Knowledge Partner of the program. The program will run for nine months and the participants will get a chance to network and get training from industry experts.

Pak Mission Society has been selected as the outreach partner to mobilize the communities across Pakistan.

The U.S. Embassy’s strong commitment to Pakistani startups and sponsorship of this competition shall further foster an entrepreneurial spirit across the nation, from extensive coaching and mentoring, a positive ripple effect is expected to be seen with local communities empowered by their own homegrown business culture.

The winner will be awarded the Rising Star Award of PKR 1,000,000, while the second and third winners will be given PKR 600,000 and PKR 400,000, respectively.

Other awards include those for the Best Female team, the Regional Winner, and the all Special Recognition Award for the team with the most outstanding idea.

Women and ethnic or religious minorities aged 18 years and above having minimum qualification of Intermediate can submit a three-minute video describing their business idea to Whatsapp number:0345-3351939.

The participants will become a part of the thriving ecosystem in Pakistan to learn and convert their ideas into the business through working with international experts, mentors, and trainers, get access to investors and win prizes.

